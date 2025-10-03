Peterborough church seeks permanent car park to cater for rising congregation and community activities

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 15:17 BST
A church in Peterborough is hoping to use a temporary car park on a permanent basis due to rising congregation numbers and other activities on the site.

Stuart Harwood-Clark, the church warden, submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council for the car park to be made permanent to the rear of Christ the Servant King Church in Hampton.

Most Popular

The church, located opposite Serpentine Green, opened in 2014 with an original car park but plans stated that it was no longer able to meet demand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A temporary car park was built by a construction company while it was working on an adjacent building, but the church would like to make it permanent after the number of parking complaints reduced.

Christ the Servant King Church in Hamptonplaceholder image
Christ the Servant King Church in Hampton

Planning documents stated: “The regular Sunday congregation has increased to an average of 250 adults per week and there are numerous community groups using the building every day.

“The on-street parking provision is insufficient to cope and the car park aids greatly in relations with neighbouring residents with parking needs.”

A total of 30 permanent spaces would be provided by the new car park if approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The additional parking is currently accessed via the existing car park with an entrance on Braymere Road, which has gates that lock when the premises is empty.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilHampton
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice