Peterborough church seeks permanent car park to cater for rising congregation and community activities

A church in Peterborough is hoping to use a temporary car park on a permanent basis due to rising congregation numbers and other activities on the site.

Stuart Harwood-Clark, the church warden, submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council for the car park to be made permanent to the rear of Christ the Servant King Church in Hampton.

The church, located opposite Serpentine Green, opened in 2014 with an original car park but plans stated that it was no longer able to meet demand.

A temporary car park was built by a construction company while it was working on an adjacent building, but the church would like to make it permanent after the number of parking complaints reduced.

Planning documents stated: “The regular Sunday congregation has increased to an average of 250 adults per week and there are numerous community groups using the building every day.

“The on-street parking provision is insufficient to cope and the car park aids greatly in relations with neighbouring residents with parking needs.”

A total of 30 permanent spaces would be provided by the new car park if approved.

The additional parking is currently accessed via the existing car park with an entrance on Braymere Road, which has gates that lock when the premises is empty.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.