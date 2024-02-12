News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Chinese school marks start of Year of the Dragon with spectacular celebrations

Boyu Chinese School marks Chinese New Year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:55 GMT

A Peterborough Chinese School held spectacular celebrations to mark the start of The Year of the Dragon.

There were plenty of celebrations across the city to mark Chinese New Year – and the Boyu Chinese School were leading the way on Sunday.

The school put on a traditional Dragon Dance – suitable for the start of The Year of the Dragon – as well as musical and theatre performances.

The Theatre at The Peterborough School was packed to see the celebrations – and take part in the games that followed.

Last week, volunteer community group The Chinese Community in Peterborough held a double celebration at Peterborough Cathedral. The group celebrated being awarded The King's Award for Voluntary Service, as well as Chinese New Year.

Dancer Ru Zhang

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School

Dancer Ru Zhang

The Dragon dancers

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School

The Dragon dancers

Playing the bagpipes Ethan Chan

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School

Playing the bagpipes Ethan Chan

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School

