Peterborough Chinese school marks start of Year of the Dragon with spectacular celebrations

A Peterborough Chinese School held spectacular celebrations to mark the start of The Year of the Dragon.
There were plenty of celebrations across the city to mark Chinese New Year – and the Boyu Chinese School were leading the way on Sunday.
The school put on a traditional Dragon Dance – suitable for the start of The Year of the Dragon – as well as musical and theatre performances.
The Theatre at The Peterborough School was packed to see the celebrations – and take part in the games that followed.
Last week, volunteer community group The Chinese Community in Peterborough held a double celebration at Peterborough Cathedral. The group celebrated being awarded The King's Award for Voluntary Service, as well as Chinese New Year.