Peterborough Chinese school marks start of Year of the Dragon with spectacular celebrations

A Peterborough Chinese School held spectacular celebrations to mark the start of The Year of the Dragon.

There were plenty of celebrations across the city to mark Chinese New Year – and the Boyu Chinese School were leading the way on Sunday.

The school put on a traditional Dragon Dance – suitable for the start of The Year of the Dragon – as well as musical and theatre performances.

The Theatre at The Peterborough School was packed to see the celebrations – and take part in the games that followed.

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School Dancer Ru Zhang

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School The Dragon dancers

Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School Playing the bagpipes Ethan Chan