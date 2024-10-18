Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity chosen after supporting Reed Foundation worker after family bereavement

A Peterborough charity has been given a £10,000 boost after a city worker highlighted the incredible work they do.

The Reed Foundation has donated £10,000 to Little Miracles, a city based charity that supports families who have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The Reed Foundation, part of the Reed Group, is donating £10,000 every week, for a year, to support 52 different charities, chosen by its employees. This means that by April 2025, The Reed Foundation will have donated an incredible £520,000. The initiative is a celebration of Reed’s 65th year of business and its Founder, Sir Alec’s 90th birthday.

The Reed Foundation hands over the cheque to Little Miracles

Every week, a Reed employee is drawn randomly to nominate a charity of their choice to receive the incredible donation. This time around, it was Jade Rossell – a Senior Recruiter based in Reed’s Peterborough office, who opted to support the local charity.

Speaking about her reasons for nominating the local charity, Jade said: “Little Miracles means a lot to our family, especially my eight-year-old cousin, Lily, and my grandparents. We suddenly lost my auntie last August, who sadly left behind her beautiful little girl.

“As you can imagine, it came as quite a shock to us all. Little Miracles offered invaluable support to my family, through counselling sessions, helping with important paperwork and even getting Christmas gifts for Lily. They are truly amazing at what they do, and our family will be forever grateful.”

Little Miracles, a family-run charity specialises in providing advice, guidance, support, activities, training and safe places, including counselling, to help children with their mental health and wellbeing, as well as bereavement support.

Louise Evans, Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles, said: “We are so grateful to Reed for its incredibly generous donation of £10,000. Local families turn to us when they need help the most, and one of the most important services we provide is support and counselling to families like Jade’s, to make sure that they don’t have to go through what can be a very lonely, scary journey alone.

“We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations and quite simply couldn’t do the work we do without the amazing support of incredible organisations like Reed. With this support, we can continue to be here to help children be themselves, have fun and make memories that will last forever.”

Jade said she was taken aback when she was selected to donate to a charity of her choice. She said: “When I first saw my name, I was shocked – I never normally win anything! I feel it was a sign from my auntie, to give back, and I was so excited to be able to support Little Miracles, as I know the donation will be used to help other children and their families.

“This is an incredible opportunity offered by Reed. It gives me so much warmth, knowing I have given back to a charity that has provided my family with so much.”