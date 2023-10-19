Peterborough children and carers have a Happy Day by bus!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 37 young people, and roughly 20 carers, from Orton Goldhay and Orton Malborne were taken, by bus, to Hamerton Zoo Park under a scheme run by the Happy Days Children’s Charity.

The children were picked up at 9.15am and taken to Hamerton Zoo Park. They departed the zoo at 2pm and the trip went without a hitch.

Happy Days works with local communities across the UK to provide vital respite breaks for individuals, families and groups who support children with a wide range of additional needs.

Happy Days by bus!

The young people helped come from many different backgrounds and cultures, and suffer many different conditions. They include children with learning difficulties, physical or mental disabilities, emotional challenges and those with acute, chronic or life limiting illnesses.

Hayden Mustafa, Operations Manager of Stagecoach in Peterborough, drove the bus, along with ‘co-pilot’ Assistant Operations Manager Jay Soer.

Hayden said: “It was a wonderful day, full of laughter and fun. We are so proud to have had the opportunity to work with Happy Days to make this a reality.

