Peterborough chef to feed homeless for free after booking cancellations

A Peterborough chef is to feed the homeless in the city for free after having a number of bookings cancelled.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 12:00 pm
Damian Wawrzyniak at his restaurant House of Feasts at Eye. EMN-200728-181516009

Damian Wawrzyniak, the award-winning chef-patron, who runs House of Feasts in Eye Green, has seen all of his bookings for Boxing Day cancelled.

He has therefore decided to close the restaurant and cook a large amount of food to give it out from his mobile kiosk on Bridge Street to the homeless and anyone that is hungry. between 12pm and 3pm.

Damian said: “This Sunday, we have had all our bookings cancelled. We will close House of Feasts and launch our kiosk to help others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We will cook loads of food and park our kiosk on Bridge Street and serve anyone who is homeless or hungry free of charge; no questions asked.

“Let’s unite Peterborough! ”

Damian has also welcomed anyone that has any surplus vegetables and meat and is willing to donate it to get in touch with him (@ChefConsultant) on Twitter.

RELATED:Peterborough restaurant owner criticises Government after raft of cancellations over omicron variant fears

PeterboroughGovernmentTwitter