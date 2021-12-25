Peterborough chef to feed homeless for free after booking cancellations
A Peterborough chef is to feed the homeless in the city for free after having a number of bookings cancelled.
Damian Wawrzyniak, the award-winning chef-patron, who runs House of Feasts in Eye Green, has seen all of his bookings for Boxing Day cancelled.
He has therefore decided to close the restaurant and cook a large amount of food to give it out from his mobile kiosk on Bridge Street to the homeless and anyone that is hungry. between 12pm and 3pm.
Damian said: “This Sunday, we have had all our bookings cancelled. We will close House of Feasts and launch our kiosk to help others.
“We will cook loads of food and park our kiosk on Bridge Street and serve anyone who is homeless or hungry free of charge; no questions asked.
“Let’s unite Peterborough! ”
Damian has also welcomed anyone that has any surplus vegetables and meat and is willing to donate it to get in touch with him (@ChefConsultant) on Twitter.
