Peterborough chef has launched new Wing Chefs venture to 'make fast food good'
A chef in Peterborough has just launched a new health conscious meals takeaway and delivery service.
Nathan Higgins, owner of Chef de la Maison, has created Wings Chef, which he says, seeks to make fast food good.
He said: “It’s a passion project which I’ve been working on for far too long.
"It’s all about gut health and making fast food good.
"Wing Chefs has focused on reconcilable and popular fast food items such as the chicken wing and made it healthier than ever and best of all it’s tasty available to be delivered to Peterborough’s homes as a viable fast food option.
Nathan said that the focus of Wing Chefs was on ‘gut health’ and aimed to help the mind and body.
He said: “We don’t believe that salad only is the answer.
"We believe it is all about the ingredient list and the preparation. “Our signature wings for example are fresh prime wings, cooked via sous vide water bath, baked or extra virgin olive oil finish and or natural smoke.
"Seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper. No seed oils which are the main toxic harm product ingredient in fast foods. He added: “We are understandably very excited about Wing Chefs.”
Nathan said: “Over the last few weeks we have received some fantastic feedback from customers.”
The new business has operated from the Chef de la Maison’s premises in Fengate but has since moved to the Grange Venue at Netherton.
Orders for Wing Chefs can be placed through Just Eat and the Peterborough Grab app