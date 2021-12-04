Peterborough charity which helps the homeless take on fundraising Christmas challenge.

Light Project Peterborough are taking part in the Christmas Challenge 2021.

Light Project Peterborough will use these funds for the running of the Garden House and emergency hotel accommodation during the coldest months of the year.

The Garden House is a multi-agency centre and Peterborough’s central hub where rough sleepers can access a range of support services.

Following a competitive application process, Light Project Peterborough has been selected to take part in the Christmas Challenge 2021. The Christmas Challenge was launched in 2008 by Sir Alec Reed, founder of Reed Recruitment.

Light Project Peterborough’s mission is to ‘enable and equip the church and community to heal the broken hearted, set free the oppressed and bring good news to the poor. They are committed to serving homeless and vulnerable people in Peterborough.’

Donations to Light Project Peterborough will be generously matched during the campaign, so each donation will make twice the impact.

Alice Bryan, Fundraising Manager at Light Project Peterborough, says: “This year we’re looking to raise a total of £22,900. In order to access the £11,450 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £11,450 in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously this Christmas to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about.”