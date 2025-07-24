Peterborough charity struggling to fill 10,000 volunteering slots appeals for help to feed those in need

A charity tackling hunger, loneliness, and food waste in Peterborough by providing free three-course community meals for those in need, is appealing for urgent help from residents, amid a ‘summer volunteering slump’.

Community dining charity FoodCycle needs to fill almost 10,000 volunteering slots to keep weekly community meals going at more than 100 locations across England and Wales this summer - including FoodCycle Peterborough, which runs on a Monday lunchtime at Park Road Baptist Church.

The charity is encouraging locals to make 2025 a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’, by signing up to volunteer even just once or twice a month. Keen cooks, servers, and washer-uppers are needed to help alleviate an annual drop in volunteer numbers, as people take holidays, students return home, and parents and grandparents have less free time to offer.

Demand for FoodCycle meals has risen by 17% in the last year, as the high cost of living and rising levels of loneliness means many people are in need of free food and company. All the meals are vegetarian and made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

Volunteers are needed for charity FoodCycle

“Without Foodcycle, I would starve”

When asked: “If FoodCycle didn’t exist what impact would that have on you?” one FoodCycle Peterborough guest said: “I would starve and may not have food to eat. Thats the reality.”

In 2024 FoodCycle volunteers served more than 163,000 free meals to people nationally, and saved 320 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill. All the meals are vegetarian and made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

Since launching in May 2016, volunteers at FoodCycle Peterborough have served 24,969 free meals and saved more than 140 tonnes of surplus food from being wasted.

Regular FoodCycle Peterborough volunteer Cate said: “I like that we're not a food bank, we don’t just hand out food, we actually prepare a meal, we have flowers on the table, and proper cutlery and proper plates and everything, so it’s an experience for the guests to enjoy something that isn't just a handout in a cardboard box.” Cate added: “I feel that it's enriched my life as much as I hope it enriches the guests.”

“We know what a huge difference our community meals make"

FoodCycle CEO Sophie Tebbets said: “Every summer, we see a drop in volunteer numbers – with students heading home, parents and grandparents having less free time, and regular volunteers taking well-earned holidays. This summer the need is greater than ever, with almost 10,000 volunteer sessions to fill nationally.

“At the same time, demand for our meals continues to rise. We know what a huge difference our community meals make – alleviating hunger, loneliness and food waste, while boosting mental wellbeing and building stronger communities. It’s shocking that three-quarters of the guests we surveyed last year said they couldn’t afford to buy the food they need – and around four in ten don’t have access to an oven.

“That’s why we’re asking people to make this a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’ by signing up to volunteer. Even just once a month can help someone in your community enjoy a hot, nutritious meal in a welcoming space. Please join us at your local project this summer. Once you see the difference it makes, you won’t regret it.”

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to everyone to come and share a meal. Guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness, people facing loneliness and those who simply cannot afford to buy food, or struggle to cook for themselves. No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat.

How to volunteer

Volunteer roles at FoodCycle are open to anyone over 18 and there is no minimum weekly commitment. Roles are inclusive and range from food collection to surplus food coordinators, to cooking in the kitchen or hosting out front. No experience is needed and training is provided. Volunteers are invited to carve out their own niche from master chef to tea-maker, washer-up to veg chopper.

The FoodCycle Peterborough community meal is served every Monday at 12.30pm, at Park Road Baptist Church, 2 Park Road, Peterborough, PE1 2TF.

Sign up to volunteer here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/location/foodcycle-peterborough/

Donate to support FoodCycle here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/donate/