Peterborough charity seeks to build new properties for city’s homeless households

Hope into Action has submitted a planning application to erect the homes on open space to the rear of 30 Hallfields Lane in Gunthorpe.

The charity, which is based in North Street, currently supports 231 of the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and is determined to provide three ‘move on homes’ for families in need.

The land has been transferred over by Peterborough City Council under a covenant that it be used for homes for the homeless.

The proposed location for the new homes

However, the application submitted by Hope into Action said the authority’s planning department have suggested that the “principle of development would be strongly resisted” due to the loss of open space, although the Christian charity is hoping to persuade it that “the benefits of the proposed scheme will far outweigh the harm”.

Hope into Action purchased its first property in 2010 with a “simple vision of providing a home for those in need and the support required to change people’s lives”.

It now has 89 homes which support 231 tenants who are “most in need, no matter their background, faith or individual circumstance”.

Many of the properties have been bought by supporters of the charity who in return receive a small rent.

The plans for 30 Hallfields Lane are to create two separate modular-build units away from the location, which would then be installed on site and provide three new dwellings.