Peterborough charity running Christmas campaign to donate blankets to the homeless and presents to children
Peterborough Prime launched in November this year – providing support for the homeless and a free mental health service
A Peterborough charity has launched an appeal fundraising for blankets, warm clothes and winter essentials for the homeless, and presents for disadvantaged children this Christmas.
Peterborough Prime, which is based at Stuart House, in St John's Street, is a charitable organisation that provides support for the homeless and rough sleepers, as well as a free mental health service.
‘Prime Christmas’ hopes to raise money to help the homeless and rough sleepers on Peterborough’s streets keep warm this winter, and put smiles on the faces of deserving children and their families this Christmas.
"Let's all come together and help the homeless stay warm and make those children happy this festive season,” Nabil Ilahi, operations director at Peterborough Prime, said.
"We want to support the community by breaking the stigma of suffering in silence.”
According to the latest available data published in September, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities tallied the total number of people sleeping rough, or at risk of sleeping rough who are in emergency and short term accommodation, at 74 people in Peterborough, as of March 2022.
Donations can be made via the Peterborough Prime ‘Prime Christmas’ GoFundMe page by clicking here.
Alternatively, you can contact the charity directly by calling 0173475518, or by emailing [email protected]
Donations of toys and presents for children are also being accepted by the charity. Contact Peterborough Prime for more information about making a donation.