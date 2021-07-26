Peterborough charity pay tribute to ‘one of life’s good guys’ tragically killed in a traffic collision

A minute's silence was observed before today's Peterborough Sports match. Picture courtesy: James Richardson

Aaron Parker was a trustee and founding member of Peterborough charity the Brotherhood Foundation.

The charity was set up in 2019 by friends of Glenn Boocock, who died in June of that year and since then have helped to fund the installation of defibrillators across the city to help save lives.

Among the places to have installed one thanks to the Brotherhood Foundation is Parkway Sports and Social Club, where Aaron was head steward.

Aaron and Ian Fovargue, who was also a friend of the charity, were travelling together in a van on Friday along the A17 between Bicker Bar and Wigtoft, near Boston, just after 12pm when they were involved in a crash with a HGV.

Both lost their lives at the scene in a tragedy that has devastated so many in the city, given the popularity of both of the men.

In tribute, the Brotherhood Foundation said: “As we sit here as a team, there has been a massive hole blown in our world! Struggling to come to terms with what has happened to our beloved Aaron Parker and articulate how we, his family and his massive circle of friends are feeling.

“We still don’t want to believe that it’s real, but it is and heaven has gained another angel.

“As some of you may or may not know, Aaron and one of our other beloved friends, Ian Fovargue, were in a tragic car accident on Friday, with them both being snatched much too soon from their friends and family. We are all still very much bemused and in a state of shock that we’ve lost more of our beloved brothers.

“Foggy had recently taken Aaron under his wing to help change his career. We know this meant the world to Aaron because he wanted to change his career because of the impact COVID has had on the hospitality sector.

“Foggy was a true gent and had an infectious laugh and personality. Another one of the good guys who has been taken from us but will never be forgotten!

“As you will already know Aaron Parker, was a trustee of the Brotherhood Foundation and instrumental in forming this charity. He had such a caring nature and with his wholehearted approach to life we created something that we are all very proud of in memory of our beloved Glenn.

“For those of you who had the pleasure to know Aaron, you will know he would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat, he really was one of life’s good guys! I sure there will be countless times when he has helped someone in one shape or another and now his family could do with a little help.

“His family have to not only come to terms with losing this massive part of them but also the financial impact. As you’ll know his family and kids meant the absolute world to him, so if there is anything you can do to ease the financial burden we know it will help that little bit.

“Aaron’s family have set up a go fund page, so anything that can be raised we know would be greatly appreciated.

As a team, we need to process what has happened to our beloved Aaron, take stock, look after each other and we will be back!!!

“We would like to offer our sincerest of condolences to both Aaron’s and Ian’s families and friends. Nothing can be said to ease that pain you are feeling, but look after each other and we are here for you if you need us.