Peterborough charity offers to help residents cut down on energy bills

As part of Big Energy Saving Week, held on January 20-26, the Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) if offering to help residents discover how to reduce their household’s carbon footprint and save on energy costs.

Big Energy Saving Week is a national campaign to help people cut their energy bills and keep their homes heated for less.

You can learn about saving on your energy bills

Citizens Advice and the Energy Saving Trust run the annual campaign in collaboration with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and with the support of numerous organisations, charities and companies.

The campaign raises awareness about how simple changes such as switching energy supplier, accessing grants and making homes more energy efficient can have a big difference.

PECT will be on hand throughout the week and beyond to provide advice to those people who are struggling to pay their energy bills or cannot keep their home heated at a sufficient temperature.

Health impacts caused by cold homes include cardiovascular and respiratory problems, diminished resistance to infection, and increased levels of anxiety and social isolation.

“Head to one of our Big Energy Saving Week events to see out how we can help your household save energy,” said project officer Nikki Dekker.

“We can provide you with the information and resources needed to stay warm and healthy, whilst cutting costs and carbon. We can also point you in the right direction for further support and funding opportunities.”

PECT’s Energy Advice Events

. Monday, January 20, 10am-2pm: March Library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT

. Tuesday, January 21, 10am-2pm: Wisbech Library, Ely Place, PE13 1EU

. Thursday, January 23, 12.30pm-3pm: Whittlesey Child & Family Zone, 15 Scaldgate, Whittlesey, PE7 1SD

. Friday, January, 24 10.30-2pm: Peterborough Central Library & Archives, Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RX.

To find out more about the national campaign visit www.bigenergysavingweek.org.uk. For more information about PECT call 01733 568408, email warmhomes@pect.org.uk or visit www.pect.org.uk.

Funded by Citizens Advice, PECT is also offering fuel poverty awareness training throughout spring 2020. These sessions are suitable for anyone who has contact with members of the public who may be vulnerable.

Sessions will provide advice about how to spot fuel poverty, how to provide basic advice and also when and where to refer people in need. Contact karen.igho@pect.org.uk or call 01733 568408 to book a session for your team.