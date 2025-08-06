Peterborough charity Little Miracles given chance to grow thanks to Selco Builders Warehouse

A Peterborough-based charity which supports families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions is providing further opportunities for its youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors – thanks to the support of a leading builders merchant.

Over the last year, Little Miracles supported around 50,000 people with inclusive activities, family support, counselling, training and respite from its 22 locations across the east of England.

Its Peterborough head office, based at The Spinney on Hartwell Way, has a garden room where children who find it more difficult to regulate their emotions or adapt to a busy environment can play.

Little Miracles staff had a vision to add an outdoor area to the garden room – and that has become possible thanks to a donation of materials from the Peterborough branch of Selco Builders Warehouse, with the work carried out by Silva Build.

Louise Evans, Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles, said: “We are thrilled and hugely grateful to Selco for the donation it made and for Silva Build for doing such a fantastic job.

“We rely virtually entirely on voluntary donations so when companies with a local presence, such as Selco, come forward with a donation to help us carry out work which is vitally important for the quality of service we can offer our children and families, it makes the world of difference.

“The garden room is a safe space for a number of the children we support so to be able to add an outdoor area to that is just fantastic.

“The children are already getting so much out of it, looking after plants and creating a mud kitchen there.

“Our setting is based in protected woodland and is a bright and colourful environment and Selco and Silva Build have worked to ensure the area is in keeping with the rest of the facility – it really is wonderful.”

Little Miracles was set up by Michelle King, who remains CEO today, in 2012 after her child Oliver was born with complex health needs and she struggled to secure support during the early years of his life.

The team is currently preparing for the summer holidays where children will be offered a range of activities including a trip to the beach, as well as events such as animal experience days and a visit from the circus happening at The Spinney.

Selco donated a range of materials for the project, including fence posts and panels, post mix and gate furniture.

Pollyanna Edwards, deputy manager of Selco Peterborough which can be found on Padholme Road East, said: “Many of our colleagues and customers in the store are well aware of Little Miracles and the fantastic work it does.

“As soon as we were approached about supporting with developing an outdoor extension to the garden room, we had no hesitation in providing materials.

“The work Little Miracles does is incredible and we hope the outdoor space provides many hours of happiness for the children and the families who benefit from the charity’s work.”