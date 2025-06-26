Peterborough charity launches pioneering mental health support service specifically designed to help people access help in their native language

Peterborough charity the Zi Foundation has launched a pioneering new venture to help residents of the city and beyond access mental health support services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SMR (Supporting Mental Resilience) has been set up to implement free 24/7 mental health support on a call/instant message and email basis.

The pilot of the scheme has been set up in Peterborough and service has been designed to help all but special care has been taken to help migrants and people who may find it easier to express their feelings in their native language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the founders, Dr Ivelina Banyalieva, who has started the venture, along with Zillur Hussain, said: “It is really important to us to offer support to people who don’t currently have anywhere to go.

Zilluh Hussain, Founder of the Zi Foundation in Peterborough.

“To talk about your feelings when seeking help can be difficult, especially when doing it in not your first language. Moving countries can be a very difficult process for people and there are a large of variety of factors they could be struggling with and we want to help.”

Research conducted by the Zi Foundation shows that there are currently 6 million non-British nationals living in the UK alongside 9.6 million, who were born abroad.

Currently, there is no other service providing remote mental health support services that offer support in a variety of languages other than English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, SMR is able to offer support in English, Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian and Hindi and have a large number of professional already recruited for their helpline. These will be supported by a team of volunteers.

The team, which includes Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence as Patron, has already been working with existing organisations Winston’s Wish, a bereavement support charity and Shout, he UK's first and only free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service for anyone who is struggling to cope.

SMR has also held a number of successful seminars and wellness events in London, Cambridge, Peterborough and has the backing of many parliamentarians in Westminster.

They are currently looking for any medical professionals who would be able to share their expertise as well as any volunteers who are willing to help out; full training would be provided.

To get in touch email [email protected], call +44 3005610099 or visit www.smrhelp.com.