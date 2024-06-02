Peterborough charity appeals for help to support child victims of crime
A Peterborough based charity that supports child victims of crime is appealing for help to raise thousands of pounds in just a couple of weeks.
Embrace Child Victims of crime are taking part in the Champions for Children campaign to raise £8,000 in just 2 weeks. These funds will be used to provide therapeutic support to children harmed by crime.
The charity’s specialist packages of support are tailored to each young survivor and their families and provide the therapeutic support alongside wraparound practical support and advice to help mend hearts, minds and families.
Donations to the campaign will be generously match funded by Big Give’s Champions, The Childhood Trust during the campaign to make double the difference in supporting young survivors of crime.
Emma Fleming, Head of Income Generation and Communications at Embrace said: “This year, our goal is to raise £8,000, with £4,000 needed from online donations. We understand that times are tough for everyone, but every contribution counts and helps us unlock additional funds from the matching pot. Your support is crucial in allowing us to reach and assist as many children as possible. Every donation truly makes a difference.
“We are incredibly grateful to the companies who have pledged support for our campaign who include Shoplight, SSR Personnel, Telefonica Tech and CJS Events. Without their support we couldn’t be part of such an exciting and valuable campaign.”
How can you get involved
Visit BigGive.org and make a donation from midday on Monday June 4. The campaign will end at midday on Monday June 18.
Set a reminder and add campaign page Therapeutic Support for Children Harmed by Crime (biggive.org) or search for ‘Embrace CVoC’ on the Big Give website, so you remember your chance to double your donation.
Share you support with friends, family, colleagues and on social media so that they can have their donations doubled too!
In 2023/24 the charity supported over 3,000 children and young people who had been harmed by sexual abuse, domestic abuse, violence or who may have lost a loved one to homicide.