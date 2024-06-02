Peterborough charity appeals for help to support child victims of crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Embrace Child Victims of Crime are trying to raise thousands of pounds to support youngsters

A Peterborough based charity that supports child victims of crime is appealing for help to raise thousands of pounds in just a couple of weeks.

Embrace Child Victims of crime are taking part in the Champions for Children campaign to raise £8,000 in just 2 weeks. These funds will be used to provide therapeutic support to children harmed by crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s specialist packages of support are tailored to each young survivor and their families and provide the therapeutic support alongside wraparound practical support and advice to help mend hearts, minds and families.

The Peterborough based charity is appealing for help to raise thousands of pounds

Donations to the campaign will be generously match funded by Big Give’s Champions, The Childhood Trust during the campaign to make double the difference in supporting young survivors of crime.

Emma Fleming, Head of Income Generation and Communications at Embrace said: “This year, our goal is to raise £8,000, with £4,000 needed from online donations. We understand that times are tough for everyone, but every contribution counts and helps us unlock additional funds from the matching pot. Your support is crucial in allowing us to reach and assist as many children as possible. Every donation truly makes a difference.

“We are incredibly grateful to the companies who have pledged support for our campaign who include Shoplight, SSR Personnel, Telefonica Tech and CJS Events. Without their support we couldn’t be part of such an exciting and valuable campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can you get involved

Visit BigGive.org and make a donation from midday on Monday June 4. The campaign will end at midday on Monday June 18.

Set a reminder and add campaign page Therapeutic Support for Children Harmed by Crime (biggive.org) or search for ‘Embrace CVoC’ on the Big Give website, so you remember your chance to double your donation.

Share you support with friends, family, colleagues and on social media so that they can have their donations doubled too!