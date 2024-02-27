News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Cathedral urgently searching for donkey for Palm Sunday service

Service marks the start of Holy Week at Peterborough Cathedral
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:22 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT
Peterborough Cathedral is appealing for help to find a vital part of their Palm Sunday service – a pair of donkeys.

The animals traditionally take part in a procession from the Guildhall in Cathedral Square to the Cathedral on Palm Sunday – which this year falls on Sunday, March 24, the week before Easter Sunday, and marks the start of Holy Week.

However, a spokesperson for the Cathedral said the animals that have normally been used in the service have ‘decided to retire,’ so new donkeys are needed.

The Cathedral is looking for a pair of donkeys for next month's service

Palm Sunday commemorates Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Its name originates from the palm branches waved by the crowd to greet and honour Jesus as he entered the city.

For full details about Peterborough Cathedral’s Holy Week services, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/easter2024.aspx

If you can help Peterborough Cathedral find donkeys for the service, email [email protected]

