Peterborough Cathedral urgently searching for donkey for Palm Sunday service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Cathedral is appealing for help to find a vital part of their Palm Sunday service – a pair of donkeys.

The animals traditionally take part in a procession from the Guildhall in Cathedral Square to the Cathedral on Palm Sunday – which this year falls on Sunday, March 24, the week before Easter Sunday, and marks the start of Holy Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a spokesperson for the Cathedral said the animals that have normally been used in the service have ‘decided to retire,’ so new donkeys are needed.

The Cathedral is looking for a pair of donkeys for next month's service

Palm Sunday commemorates Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Its name originates from the palm branches waved by the crowd to greet and honour Jesus as he entered the city.

For full details about Peterborough Cathedral’s Holy Week services, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/easter2024.aspx