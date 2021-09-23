Peterborough Cathedral to turn pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week
Peterborough Cathedral will be lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week next month.
During Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9 to October 15, there will be a prayer station in the Cathedral for anyone who wants to drop in during regular opening times. One of the most famous historical figures associated with the Cathedral, Katharine of Aragon, herself experienced both stillbirth and neonatal death, with only one of her children surviving into adulthood.
The Cathedral will also hold a special service on Saturday October 9 at 5.30pm, for anyone who has lost a baby either recently or a while ago.
The service will be a gentle time of reflection and remembrance during which the lives of the children lost will be brought before God through music, prayer and the lighting of candles. Families who have lost little ones through stillbirth, miscarriage or termination are very welcome to come along.
Baby Loss Awareness Week is a national campaign, now in its 19th year, run by various charities who support those affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.
There is no need to register or book in for the service on 9th October but if you would like to talk to someone beforehand please contact Canon Rowan Williams via [email protected] or on 01733 355310.