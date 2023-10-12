News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Cathedral to host special service for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Peterborough Cathedral will be illuminated in blue and pink for the duration of Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Cathedral will host a special service for anyone affected by the loss of a child for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The service will be held on Sunday (October 15) at 6pm.

Baby Loss Awareness Week offers an opportunity for people to come together as a community and give anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

Peterborough Cathedral.Peterborough Cathedral.
The service is for anyone affected by baby loss in any way, and there will be support available during the service.

There will also have a prayer station in the cathedral throughout Baby Loss Awareness Week so that those who are unable to attend in person can still leave baby names to be remembered at the service.

Anyone who would like further information or to leave a baby’s name for remembrance during the service has been asked to contact Rev'd Canon Rowan Williams at [email protected].

No booking is required and all are warmly welcomed.

