Peterborough Cathedral is honored to invite the community to a special Baby Loss Awareness Service.

This poignant event, held annually in recognition of Baby Loss Awareness Week, provides an opportunity for individuals, families and anyone affected by baby loss to come together in a spirit of remembrance, reflection, and support.

The service will take place in the Cathedral on Sunday October 13 at 6pm, and will offer a time of quiet contemplation, prayer, and the lighting of candles in remembrance.

Peterborough Cathedral

As in previous years, there will be a dedicated station next to the tomb of Katharine of Aragon during the week where attendees are welcome to write the names of the children they wish to be remembered during the service.

For those unable to attend in person or who prefer to send the names in advance, please email: [email protected].

The Baby Loss Awareness Service is a meaningful way for the community to come together, share their experiences, and find comfort in one another’s presence. All are welcome to attend, regardless of faith or background. The Cathedral’s doors are open to anyone who wishes to honour the memory of a lost child, find solace, or offer their support to others.

For more information, please visit the Peterborough Cathedral website or contact [email protected].

The service takes place on the day of The Great Eastern Run, however, all roads will be re-opened by the time the event starts.