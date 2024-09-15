Peterborough Cathedral to host special Baby Loss service

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:52 GMT
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There will be a dedicated station next to the tomb of Katharine of Aragon during the week where attendees are welcome to write the names of the children they wish to be remembered during the service.

Peterborough Cathedral is honored to invite the community to a special Baby Loss Awareness Service.

This poignant event, held annually in recognition of Baby Loss Awareness Week, provides an opportunity for individuals, families and anyone affected by baby loss to come together in a spirit of remembrance, reflection, and support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service will take place in the Cathedral on Sunday October 13 at 6pm, and will offer a time of quiet contemplation, prayer, and the lighting of candles in remembrance.

Peterborough CathedralPeterborough Cathedral
Peterborough Cathedral

As in previous years, there will be a dedicated station next to the tomb of Katharine of Aragon during the week where attendees are welcome to write the names of the children they wish to be remembered during the service.

For those unable to attend in person or who prefer to send the names in advance, please email: [email protected].

The Baby Loss Awareness Service is a meaningful way for the community to come together, share their experiences, and find comfort in one another’s presence. All are welcome to attend, regardless of faith or background. The Cathedral’s doors are open to anyone who wishes to honour the memory of a lost child, find solace, or offer their support to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, please visit the Peterborough Cathedral website or contact [email protected].

The service takes place on the day of The Great Eastern Run, however, all roads will be re-opened by the time the event starts.

Related topics:Peterborough CathedralCathedral
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice