Peterborough Cathedral was packed with shoppers for the Summer Craft Fair at the weekend.

The all new event followed on from the success of the Christmas market in the Cathedral, and saw dozens of independent stalls set up, selling unique and hand made gifts.

There was also the chance to sample a range of amazing food from local food trucks and suppliers – and even have a caricature drawn by Peterborough Telegraph cartoonist John Elson.

The fair was the start of the Cathedral’s summer season, which will include the spectacular Monsters of the Sea exhibition, which starts next month.

The exhibition will feature 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, and will also have a dynamic schedule of marine-themed events running alongside the display.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition will run from July 15 until September 1.

1 . Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral The Fenspirits stall. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral. There were plenty of shoppers at the fair Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral Cartoon artist John Elson Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales