Peterborough Cathedral packed as summer craft market is a big success

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:07 BST
Cathedral preparing for Monsters of the Sea exhibition, which lands next month

Peterborough Cathedral was packed with shoppers for the Summer Craft Fair at the weekend.

The all new event followed on from the success of the Christmas market in the Cathedral, and saw dozens of independent stalls set up, selling unique and hand made gifts.

There was also the chance to sample a range of amazing food from local food trucks and suppliers – and even have a caricature drawn by Peterborough Telegraph cartoonist John Elson.

The fair was the start of the Cathedral’s summer season, which will include the spectacular Monsters of the Sea exhibition, which starts next month.

The exhibition will feature 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, and will also have a dynamic schedule of marine-themed events running alongside the display.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition will run from July 15 until September 1.

The Fenspirits stall.

Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral

The Fenspirits stall. Photo: David Lowndes

There were plenty of shoppers at the fair

Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral.

There were plenty of shoppers at the fair Photo: David Lowndes

Cartoon artist John Elson

Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral

Cartoon artist John Elson Photo: David Lowndes

Karen Mann with her glass mosaics

Craft market at Peterborough Cathedral

Karen Mann with her glass mosaics Photo: David Lowndes

