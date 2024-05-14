Peterborough Cathedral hosted a canine companion event last week which invited people to come and spend some quality time with around 30 fuss-loving dogs.

The event aimed to help raise the profile of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13-17) by celebrating the health benefits companion animals can have on people’s emotional well-being.

Registered dog rescue charity, Saving Saints, brought three very large St Bernard dogs: Winnie, Teddy and Basil along for the day.

Rachel Wesley, who is one of the charity’s trustees said the giant dogs are perfect canine companions as they are “naturally very loving towards people.”

“As a charity we do pet therapy sessions all across the country,” she added.

Rachel, who is a psychological trauma specialist, and fellow charity trustee Tracey Turnbull – a night coordinator with Peterborough Hospital’s mental health team – were both on hand to chat about any mental health issues which those attending may have had.

A children's home and two care homes were among those keen to stroke and pet the huge slobbering furballs.

Throughout the morning, a steady stream of people – many with their own dogs – also turned up to swell the canine love-in.

At its height, the event was hosting around 30 dogs.

“They were all very well behaved,” Rachel observed.

Studies have shown that animal therapy can be very beneficial to humans.

Pioneering research carried out by Lincoln University has shown that, as well as improving overall mood, this kind of therapy can also reduce levels of stress hormones (cortisol), decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation, and reduce a person’s heart rate and blood pressure.

As well as drawing attention to the positive impact dogs can have on people’s mental health, the day’s other aim was to highlight something many Peterborians remain unaware of:

“The Cathedral in Peterborough does allow people to bring their dogs in,” Rachel explained.

Like many of those attending, it seems Peterborians assume their animals would not be allowed in such a hallowed space.

“A lot of local people I spoke to weren’t aware that you can bring your dog into Peterborough Cathedral,” Rachel confirmed.

“But you can, any day of the week - as long as it’s happy around people and other dogs.”

Paws for thought at Peterborough Cathedral Winnie, Teddy and Basil, the three St Bernards brought along by Saving Saints Rescue, were a big hit with everyone.

Paws for thought at Peterborough Cathedral (Left to right) Tracey Turnbull, Vice Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Canon Tim Alban Jones, David Stevens and Rachel Wesley, along with Saving Saints' own St Bernards, Winnie, Teddy and Basil.

Paws for thought at Peterborough Cathedral Saving Saints' trustee Tracey Turnbull and Vice Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Canon Tim Alban Jone giving lots of fuss to Winnie, Teddy and Basil.