Peterborough Cathedral holds royal celebration event to mark Coronation

Peterborians invited to celebrate this ‘momentous and historical event in a truly unforgettable setting’

By Darren Calpin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

Peterborough Cathedral has announced it will be hosting a fun-filled weekend of celebration and community events to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The celebrations – which are being offered free in collaboration with Peterborough City Council – will commence at 10am on Saturday, May 6 with a live-streaming of the BBC’s footage on big screens, both inside and outside the cathedral.

The cathedral says “all are welcome” to come along and “witness this momentous and historical event in a truly unforgettable setting.”

The last time the Cathedral hosted an event of this kind was when it showed the live streaming of the Royal Wedding in 2018The last time the Cathedral hosted an event of this kind was when it showed the live streaming of the Royal Wedding in 2018
At around 1pm, the cathedral bells will ring out and there will be a community parade setting off from the cathedral to the Guildhall on Cathedral Square.

This will be followed, weather permitting, by a world food picnic on the Cathedral Green.

Those attending can bring their own food or treat themselves to a tasty offering from one of the on-site food trucks.

Dean of Peterborough the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston said: “Whether you are new to Peterborough or have lived here for years, you are invited to come and enjoy this historic moment together, in the beautiful setting of your Cathedral.

“The live stream from Westminster Abbey is a marvellous opportunity for us to be part of that service, joining in prayers for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

“Do come and join us if you can.”

The last time the cathedral hosted an event of this kind was in 2018 when the Royal Wedding of the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle drew crowds to come and relax on the Cathedral Green and watch the magic unfold on big screens amid perfect sunshine.

The day will round off in a spectacular finale with a vibrant Coronation concert at 4pm.

Along with the cathedral’s own creative community, there will be performances from Gabriella (classical crossover singer), Tu Danse, Lucy’s Pop Choir, Peterborough Community Gospel Choir, Scott Coe and The East Timor Dance Group.Concert tickets cost £3 each and can be purchased in advance at ticket source.

