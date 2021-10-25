Peterborough Cathedral goes purple for World Polio Day

The cathedral was lit up purple for the evening

The colour was chosen because of the purple dye used during polio vaccination programmes to show which children have received their vaccination drops. The date, October 24, is the birthday of the developer of the first polio vaccine, Jonas Salk.

Peterborough Ortons Rotary Club has donated 1500 purple crocus bulbs to the Cathedral for planting within the Precincts as a further reminder of the ‘end polio’ campaign. They will soon be planted on the north side of the Cathedral and visitors should be able to see the crocuses in bloom from Spring 2022.