Peterborough Cathedral goes green to recognise St John Ambulance

The Cathedral lit up green for St John Ambulance

June 24 is St John’s Day, a focal point of the charity’s annual calendar of activity, when the team of volunteers and staff reflect on the past 12 months and plan for future work in communities around the country.

Due to COVID-19, St John’s Day has had to be marked in a different way from usual, and the ‘Light it Green’ initiative is one way that the country was asked to take part on the day. At the same time, the work of the charity and its volunteers is being highlighted through a new campaign, ‘Ask Me’, which focuses on many stories that tell of the lives saved and positively changed by First Aid and St John.

Peterborough Cathedral was delighted to be able to support St John people as they continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme, respond to the pandemic, and start returning to event duties and providing first aid training.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston who is County Chaplain for St John Ambulance, said: “St John’s volunteers have been at the forefront of supporting the NHS during the pandemic and as an organisation they have co-ordinated volunteer recruitment for the vaccination programme over the past months. It is a privilege to be able to celebrate their work by lighting up the Cathedral in green.”

Mick Messinger, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “For the second year running, it was wonderful to see so many buildings lit up in green on 24th June to help us celebrate St John’s Day and we’re immensely grateful to the owners and custodians who agreed for this to happen. The contribution and participation of so many people around the country has made St John’s Day 2021 another memorable day and we hope many people will be prompted to ask us how our work has had a positive impact on the lives of others.”