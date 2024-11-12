Peterborough Cathedral chorister's TV semi-final appearance
Sunday's episode of Songs Of Praise, on BBC1 at 1.15pm, will see The King's School Year 7 pupil Jasmine Barnes compete with four other singers in the semi-final of the Juniors category, for ages 11-13.
The Peterborough Cathedral chorister will be seen singing Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber for a place in the final.
The heat was filmed in Manchester in October, where in addition to her semi-final performance - judged by Bob Chilcott, YolanDa Brown and Katherine Jenkins - Jasmine (11) got to sing for the show's presenter Aled Jones.
She also sang Lord Of The Dance with the other contestants and was interviewed by The Rev Kate Bottley backstage, chatting about life as a cathedral chorister, her love of singing and playing football for the Peterborough United Foundation Under-12 girls team in the Peterborough and District Boys League.
The final will be screened in December.
You can also hear Jasmine sing in the city when the Cathedral hosts a special screening of family-favourite The Snowman accompanied by a live orchestra on December 7.
The Werrington youngster will sing Walking In the Air - made famous by Aled Jones - in the 4pm performance. Presented by Carrot Productions – the world's leading performers of The Snowman film with live orchestra – as an extra bonus, performances will include an additional short film –The Bear, the Piano, the Dog and the Fiddle – again, accompanied live by the orchestra.
Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough