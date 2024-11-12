Peterborough Cathedral chorister's TV semi-final appearance

A Peterborough schoolgirl's quest to be crowned BBC Young Chorister Of The Year will be screened on television this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sunday's episode of Songs Of Praise, on BBC1 at 1.15pm, will see The King's School Year 7 pupil Jasmine Barnes compete with four other singers in the semi-final of the Juniors category, for ages 11-13.

The Peterborough Cathedral chorister will be seen singing Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber for a place in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heat was filmed in Manchester in October, where in addition to her semi-final performance - judged by Bob Chilcott, YolanDa Brown and Katherine Jenkins - Jasmine (11) got to sing for the show's presenter Aled Jones.

Jasmine with Aled Jones and accompanist Neil Taylor at the filming.

She also sang Lord Of The Dance with the other contestants and was interviewed by The Rev Kate Bottley backstage, chatting about life as a cathedral chorister, her love of singing and playing football for the Peterborough United Foundation Under-12 girls team in the Peterborough and District Boys League.

The final will be screened in December.

You can also hear Jasmine sing in the city when the Cathedral hosts a special screening of family-favourite The Snowman accompanied by a live orchestra on December 7.

The Werrington youngster will sing Walking In the Air - made famous by Aled Jones - in the 4pm performance. Presented by Carrot Productions – the world's leading performers of The Snowman film with live orchestra – as an extra bonus, performances will include an additional short film –The Bear, the Piano, the Dog and the Fiddle – again, accompanied live by the orchestra.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough