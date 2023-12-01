New service to be launched for those in Peterborough suffering with hearing loss.

Peterborough Cathedral has partnered with Cambridgeshire Deaf Association to launch a new service in the city for those suffering from hearing loss.

The launch event will be held at the Cathedral on December 14 with residents welcome to pop in and find out more.

Over 200,000 people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough currently suffer with hearing loss and many older people can sometimes struggle with hearing aids, that are too fiddly, or stop working altogether.

Andrew Palmer, Chief Exec of the CDA, The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough and Su Fletcher, Hearing Help Team Leader.

Cambridgeshire Deaf Association already organises sessions across the county offering to change tubes, clean hearing aids and replace batteries for people who may not be able to do this themselves and soon this service will be available in Peterborough too.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston is the Dean of Peterborough and has first-hand experience of hearing loss; “Hearing loss isn’t the most obvious disability but it’s very common and it can be very isolating and frustrating – something I’ve come to appreciate over the past ten years or so when I’ve had to cope with tinnitus and start using hearing aids.

"Some people can feel a bit ashamed about it but there is help at hand. I warmly support the work of the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, helping people to access the support they need to live life more fully.”

Cambridgeshire Deaf Association also arranges visits to care homes and nursing homes, ensuring that those who cannot travel to sessions are equally supported with regular maintenance of hearing aids, which is essential, to allow people to be involved in conversations and hear and speak to their loved ones.

The Chief executive of the CDA, is Andrew Palmer and he is thrilled to bringing the new service to the city and collaborating with the Cathedral;

"We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Peterborough Cathedral for this momentous event on the 14th of December at the Cathedral.

"The Cathedral, with its stunning architecture and rich history, provides the perfect backdrop for our initiative. We are profoundly grateful to the Dean for this opportunity.”

“Hearing loss affects a significant portion of the Peterborough community, with thousands experiencing the impact of diminished hearing. This often leads to a loss of connection with friends, family, and cherished community groups.

“The Cambridgeshire Deaf Association is committed to addressing this challenge and our aim is to establish a robust support network in Peterborough, specifically catering to those who have experienced hearing loss due to ageing."

"The event at the Cathedral is more than just an occasion; it is a beacon of hope and support. It invites the community to learn more about the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association and the extensive support services it offers.