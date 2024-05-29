Peterborough cat born with missing toes looking for his new forever home
A cat born with with toes missing on his paws is looking for a loving owner to give him a peaceful new home.
Two-year-old Elijah was given up for adoption by an owner after they became overwhelmed looking after the 15 cats they had in their home.
When volunteers at Cats Protection Peterborough and District collected Elijah, they noticed he was smaller than the average cat.
On closer inspection it was revealed he had two missing toes on his left paw, and one on his right.
“This is rare as it’s not something we see very often,” said Cats Protection field veterinary officer, Helen Dowson.
“The technical term for Elijah’s condition is oligodactyly, meaning less digits than normal.”
Helen explained that oligodactyly can sometimes be a sign of a larger or more convoluted medical condition(s).
“He was given X-rays to investigate if there were any other issues but these came back clear,” she said.
“He has been closely monitored and does not appear to be in any pain, and his abnormalities do not hold him back.”
While Elijah may seem unusual to some, he is in most respects a perfectly normal and healthy cat.
“He may look quirky but he hasn’t let this affect him,” explained Alice Warner, Cats Protection’s regional welfare advisor: “he loves to play and explore.”
Alice believes that, because Elijah had to try extra hard to carve out his own space with so many other cats around, he may take a little time to adjust to the unfamiliar surroundings of a new, peaceful home.
“He’ll need time to settle in,” she said, “but a treat of Dreamies is a sure way to his heart.
“Once he learns to trust you, he is open to a stroke and chin scratch.”
As with all cats who leave Cats Protection care, Elijah is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and fully up-to-date with his flea and worm treatments.
Four weeks’ pet insurance is also provided, as is access to six months’ free behaviour support.To enquire about adopting Elijah, or find out more about the fantastic work Cats Protection Peterborough and District do, visit www.cats.org.uk/peterborough or call 0345 371 2750.