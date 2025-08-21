Peterborough care worker to take part in huge cycle ride to raise vital charity cash

A Peterborough care worker is set to take part in a huge cycle challenge – to raise vital funds for charity.

To mark 10 years of working for local charity, Caring Together, Steve Nicholson and his wife, Claire are taking on the challenging off-road London to Brighton Bike Ride this September.

Steve is a Care Professional with the charity, supporting people with serious health problems in their homes. He is often called in when someone is discharged from hospital but still needs extra help, or when family members are in desperate need of a break from caring for a loved one.

“As a child I spent a number of years in and out of hospital having heart surgery after heart surgery,” said Steve. “This, whether I knew it or not, was my path into care. Being looked after brought out something in me that made me want to care for others.”

Steve Nicholson and his wife, Claire

Steve has been supporting local families affected by severe illness and disability for 10 years.

“Having worked for Caring Together Charity for 10 years I felt I needed to do something to mark the occasion, so in my infinite wisdom (or stupidity) I decided to take on a 61-mile bike ride from London to Brighton!”

Steve has been training since the spring and says this is going well, “I have now managed to undertake 70 miles in one week. I am confident both Claire and I will complete the ride.”

Steve has set up a fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/page/steve-nicholson-1 and has already raised almost £700.

“I want to make sure that Peterborough families are supported when they need a bit of extra help,” says Steve. “The money that is donated to support me will help people who are really struggling. It’s that that spurs me on in training.”