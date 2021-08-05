Peterborough care home resident ‘so very proud’ of grandniece as she wins olympic gold

Staff and residents at Anchor Clayburn Court have been cheering on Team GB all the way but particularly its swimming team and freestyler Anna Hopkin, who is the grandniece of resident Betty Thomas (96).

On Saturday (July 31), the home was full of excitement as it was time to watch the mixed 100m medley relay, in which Hopkin was involved.

The race was being swam for the first time at the olympic games and involved two men and two women, each completing two lengths of the pool in one of swimming’s four disciplines: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.

Hopkin was in a team alongside GB poster boy Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson and James Guy.

After three legs, Guy handed over to Hopkin for the anchor leg with GB in the lead and she managed to hold off all of the competition, including men’s 100m freestyle gold medalist Caeleb Dressel from the United States of America.

The room was full of energy during the competition and anticipation rose in the final moments of the race as Anna helped the team to victory. Not only did the team win but they did so in a world record time of 3 minutes and 37.58 seconds.

Residents and the care team at Anchor’s Clayburn Court care home were ecstatic with the win, which marked Great Britain’s fourth swimming gold medal of the week and contributed to Team GB’s most successful ever olympics in the pool, with four golds, three silvers and a bronze medal.

Betty, who has lived at Anchor’s Clayburn Court care home for nearly two years, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to see Anna bring home gold. I’m over the moon for her and so very proud.”

Gwen Sellars, Deputy Manager of Anchor’s Clayburn Court care home, added: “It was so exciting to see Great Britain win gold and to have someone in the race so close to a resident made it even better when they set a world record. It’s quite inspiring to watch the swimmers and it was extremely heart-warming to see the look on Betty’s face when they won.

“Our residents love watching the Olympics and we hold a lot of fun and friendly competitions here at Anchor’s Clayburn Court care home to get our residents in the spirit while maintaining both their physical and mental wellbeing.”

1. Betty Thomas celebrates as her grandniece Anna Hopkin wins olympic gold. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Eight Anna Hopkin (right) with fellow relay gold medal winners Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty and James Guy PA Wire/PA Images. Photo: Midlands Buy photo