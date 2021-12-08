Peterborough care home hosts first ever Christmas lights switch-on

Staff, residents, friends, family and members of the community came together last week (December 2) at Barchester’s Hampton Grove care home to add a whole new meaning to lighting up time.

Alt attendees got into the Christmas spirit and gathered in the home’s ground floor restaurant for the occasion. There was mulled wine, freshly baked cream cakes and scones along with lots of other Christmas treats; all prepared by head chef Cassie Mills and the hospitality team to keep everyone happy and in the festive mood.

The Christmas trees and all the lights were all arranged specially for the event’s special guests Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane and his wife Margaret to plunge the switch for the big reveal.

General Manager, Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Hampton Grove care home, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having beautiful trees and displays on each community. It is Christmas so you have to go over the top, especially this year!”

Visitors were entertained throughout the event by the beautiful vocals of Thea Watson; the young singing star currently studying at The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) Birmingham.

Thea bought everyone together in song, starting with a rendition of Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’!

Pearl Wardrop, resident at Hampton Grove said: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up, the home looks so beautiful – I can’t wait for my family to see the lights next time they visit!”

Barchester Hampton Grove Christmas lights switch-on Thea Watson performs at the event.

Barchester Hampton Grove Christmas lights switch-on Residents get into the Christmas spirit.

Barchester Hampton Grove Christmas lights switch-on General Manager Kryzsztof Krzysztofiak, Margaret Lane, Cllr Stephen Lane and singer Thea Watson.

Barchester Hampton Grove Christmas lights switch-on Residents get into the Christmas spirit.