Peterborough care home celebrates Hindu festival of Onam

Residents and staff at Ashlynn Grange Care Home, located on Bretton Gate, held the celebrations to mark the traditional harvest festival of Kerala, India, with a vibrant display of culture, and community spirit.

The home, which provides residential, nursing, and dementia care, was filled with festive cheer as residents enjoyed colourful decorations, traditional music, and the intricate floral carpet, or Pookalam, meticulously arranged by the care team.

A special highlight was the traditional Onam Sadhya (feast), featuring a delicious array of authentic vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves, which delighted both residents and staff.

The celebration offered a wonderful opportunity for cultural exchange, as staff of Indian heritage shared the history and traditions of Onam with residents, explaining its significance as a festival of unity, gratitude, and joy.

Residents also participated in singing, storytelling, and trying on traditional Kerala attire, sparking engaging conversations and fond reminiscences.

This event underscores Ashlynn Grange’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and creating meaningful experiences for residents, ensuring they continue to feel connected, engaged, and valued.

1 . Onam Festival Staff and residents at the care home celebrated the colourful festival Photo: Ashlynn Grange Care Home Photo Sales

2 . Onam There were plenty of smiles at the festival Photo: Ashlynn Grange Care Home Photo Sales

3 . Onam Some of the celebrations Photo: Ashlynn Grange Care Home Photo Sales

4 . Onam Onam is the traditional harvest festival of Kerala Photo: Ashlynn Grange Care Home Photo Sales