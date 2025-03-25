Peterborough care centre built on Roman site gets planning approval for more rooms

The centre on Bretton Way has a gym and a mini golf course

Plans have been approved for more bedrooms and additional parking at a care centre in Peterborough.

Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre on Bretton Way is a purpose built facility with five units and 105 bedrooms that provides specialist neurological care.

It assists residents who cannot be supported in a more traditional nursing home due to the level of challenging behaviour and complexity of their neurological conditions.

The existing building consists of a central form with two wings to the north west and south east. Land surrounding the building has been carefully designed into landscaped gardens for the residents.

Plans were submitted to Peterborough City Council in January to turn office space at the care centre into an additional nine bedrooms, three suites, and associated dayspaces and ancillary spaces.

The planning application also included the creation of an additional 13 parking spaces, increasing the current number of spaces from 38 to 51. These plans were approved on March 19.

No objections were received against the plans and the case officer report stated: “Given that the care facility is existing and in operation, the loss of office space would not impact the wider commercial sector within Peterborough. The care facility has ample space and capacity for greater operation.”

Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre has a fascinating history. Its website states: “Eagle Wood opened in 2012 and combines modern and clean facilities with an interesting historic past with it being a Roman centre of wellness over 2,000 years ago.

“During the building of Eagle Wood, Roman remains were uncovered, and today the Roman bath and its possessions are proudly displayed within the reception area of the site.”

Some of the facilities at Eagle Wood include a hydrotherapy pool, skills kitchen, coffee bar, sensory gardens, therapy room, gym and a mini golf course.