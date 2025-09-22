Peterborough campaigners hoping to save Woodston Library given boost - by local pub

A campaign group hoping to save a library from closure has said ‘cheers’ after being given a cash boost from a local pub.

The Friends of Woodston Library marked their first anniversary of campaigning by raising a glass to the Wonky Donkey Micro Pub, based in Fletton, who donated £1,000 to the cause.

In the year since the group was formed, the campaigners have breathed new life into what they said had become a neglected and inaccessible building.

Jennie Storey, Chair of Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We are humbled to receive such a generous donation from local businessmen and publicans Dave and Andy Williams. They had heard and seen what we are achieving and recognise the vital importance of Woodston Library in our community and how much it is needed.

Brothers Dave and Andy Williams from the Wonky Donkey Micro Pub present the donation to Jennie Storey (Chair) and Andy Coles (Treasurer) of the Friends of Woodston Library, surrounded by members of its successful weekly Knit and Natter group and Police Officers who hold regular neighbourhood policing surgeries - organised and facilitated by the Friends for the community.

"As a socially responsible community business they felt compelled to get involved.

“The money will allow us to buy quality chairs for primary age children and help fund a number of events we are planning to stage this coming season aimed at supporting children and their families and for adults who are more isolated or have mobility issues. We also want to develop youth activities - a group very much unrepresented in the city."

Dave Williams, landlord of the Wonky Donkey Micro Pub on Fletton High Street said: ”We were horrified to learn that Woodston Library was on a Council asset list for closure and have supported the aims of the Friends group from day one.

"But we wanted to do more to recognise their hard efforts, enthusiasm, energy and passion as they bring the local community together. We launched the appeal for funding to our customers and they have

been delighted to give their backing so generously. Woodston and Fletton is all about the people, you won’t find anywhere with a bigger heart or more spirit.”

Andy Coles, Treasurer of the Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We will never understand why Peterborough City Council is so very determined in its plans to sell off four library buildings, and close seven out of ten libraries in a city which has one of the lowest literacy rates in the UK.

"Instead, libraries need to be restored to the beacons they once where – as places of information, knowledge, education and learning. They need to remain free, accessible and welcoming places with services developed for everyone.”

A programme of events will soon be announced by the Friends of Woodston Library for the coming months. All events will be free and promote reading for pleasure, activities, lifelong learning and support general wellbeing.