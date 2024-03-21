Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses are being urged to support a fund-raising campaign that has raised thousands of pounds for the city’s NSPCC and benefitted hundreds of children in Peterborough.

New figures show that last year more than 4,700 children in Peterborough benefited from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme through 16 educational settings across the city.

And 113 issues of concern were referred to local agencies – resulting in interventions to prevent harm coming to a young person in the Peterborough area last year.

Guests at a previous Peterborough NSPPC fund raiser, left; NSPCC Peterborough statistics, below right; and Nel Woolcott, managing director of Anne Corder Recruitment.

The programme was one of a number funded by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, which has collected about £1.2 million since it was launched about 27 years ago.

Now Peterborough businesses are being urged to take part in this year’s NSPCC Spring Charity Ball to continue to raise much-needed cash for the children’s charity.

This year’s black time event takes place on April 26 at the Holiday Inn West, Peterborough, and which will feature live music, a raffle and a host of auction prizes.

Peterborough-based recruitment agency Anne Corder Recruitment is organising the event.

Managing director Nel Woolcott said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be organising what has become a much-anticipated annual event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us – supported by the very generous local business community – to maintain the tradition of raising much needed funds for delivery of NSPCC interventions and initiatives in the Peterborough area.

“It’s vital work through school and nursery settings helps identify, action, report and ultimately prevent cruelty of any sort to children in our communities.”

She added: “We are creating a stripped back event this year – the most important thing is to share the messages of the NSPCC and create an environment that generates generous fundraising and diverts the maximum amount of funding to the NSPCC local initiatives.”

The event will be hosted by magician Paul Martin. There will be live music from local band Motor City Vipers plus numerous chances to bag an amazing lot in the silent auction, including use of a ski chalet in Morzine or a cottage in Norfolk and tours of a coffee roasting facility.

There are also opportunities to bid on limited edition prints, a personal shopper experience in Stamford, signed England football merchandise and your very own custom-made bespoke jewellery.

Tickets cost £850 for a table of 10 or £85 per person if you would like to buy a part table.