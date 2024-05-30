Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many employers expect to take on more staff

Business leaders in Peterborough appear to be highly optimistic about the year ahead, according to a new survey.

Figures from the 11th annual Great Peterborough Business Survey show that 59 per cent of those taking part in the survey expect trading performance to improve during 2024.

Forty-seven per cent expect capital investment to increase with about 40 per cent forecasting a rise in staff numbers.

Mark Jackson, partner at Azets, reveals the findings of the Greater Peterborough Business Survey 2024 to business people in Peterborough

Mark Jackson, partner at accountants and business advisers Azets, of Westpoint, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, outlined the findings to business people at Opportunity Peterborough’s Bondholder meeting at Orton Hall Hotel.

Afterwards, he said: “Those predicting a stronger performance this time last year was actually at its lowest for quite some time.

"But those businesses predicting that the next year will be a lot better has shot up – with nearly 60 per cent of businesses saying that next year will be better.

"Therefore, hopefully if that comes true, we will see a return to more than half of businesses in Peterborough improving their performance.

"A lot of businesses were saying they would be investing more in capital projects this next year.”

But Mr Jackson warned: “Many obstacles remain, but various things are in place to overcome those obstacles, and so hopefully the ambition that we see in many businesses will come to fruition.

He said: “The key challenges are around recruitment and around retention of staff. The issue is finding the right people to support that business growth.”

A key player in the creation of a healthy local economy is Peterborough City Council, which has recently undergone far reaching changes in its political make up.

Firstly, there was a vote of no confidence last November removed the then council leader, Conservative Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, and last month, the local elections which left Labour as the largest political group but without an overall majority.