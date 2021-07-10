Peterborough business’ ‘pawtrait’ partnership with animals charity

Wood Green's Pics on Canvas partnership

In the last year, Wood Green has helped more than 8,000 dogs, cats and small animals. As well as rehabilitating and rehoming pets from its centre in Cambridgeshire the charity also has a range of services to support pet owners including free behavioural advice, training classes and financial support to help cover the cost of pet care.

With no government funding, none of this would be possible without the generosity of supporters like Pics On Canvas.

Simon Baker, Operations Director at Pics On Canvas, said: “We had been looking for some amazing local charities to support, and were inspired by seeing Wood Green on the hit Channel 4 show ‘The Dog House’. As animal lovers, and knowing how important the charity is in the local area, we’re proud to give something back from our family business.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood Green's Pics on Canvas partnership

A dedicated Wood Green collection is now available from Pics On Canvas, with £5 from each purchase donated to support the charity’s work. The collection includes personalised pet ‘pawtraits’ in either cartoon or oil painting style, pet memory canvases to remember the beloved pets no longer with us, as well as a range of standard photo canvases and collages.

Stacey Hamilton, from Wood Green’s Corporate Fundraising team, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Simon and the team for choosing to support Wood Green. The personalised canvases are a perfect keepsake for any animal lover, with the added benefit of knowing your purchase will help us to transform the lives of even more pets.”

To browse or shop the Wood Green collection, please visit www.picsoncanvas.co.uk/product-category/wood-green-animal-charity/.

To find out more about supporting Wood Green through a corporate partnership, please contact the friendly team on [email protected] or visit woodgreen.org.uk.