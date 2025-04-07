Peterborough bus operator Stagecoach calls for transport services to be included in new homes plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Call for buses to be ‘seriously considered’ by residential developers

Peterborough bus operator Stagecoach is calling for developers to include bus services in new residential developments.

The demand comes in a new report highlighting the need to integrate public transport into emerging neighbourhoods.

Stagecoach has teamed up with bus operator Go-Ahead Group to draw up the report.

Darren Roe, managing director at Peterborough bus operator Stagecoach East

It shows how urban design can enhance bus provision and accessibility in areas outside large towns and cities.

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said: “I am delighted to see the production of this report.

"It is great to see the benefits for our local people when buses are seriously considered by residential developers.

"Prioritising accessible public transport plays a vital role in improving connectivity and community.”

Martin Dean, managing director for UK Regional Bus at Go-Ahead Group, said: “We know how essential bus services are to communities across the country so it’s vital that they are considered in any urban design scheme.

"By working together, we can ensure that future residential developments are well connected to schools, work and the wider community.”

The launch was hosted online by the Bus Centre of Excellence, which is funded by the Department for Transport.