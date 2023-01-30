A Peterborough building society has welcomed the first of seven Ukrainian families to live in its city centre branch after converting the upper floors into accommodation for refugees.

Leeds Building Society, which has a branch at 2 Queen Street, has converted the upstairs of its building into seven fully-furnished bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, dining and communal area for Ukrainian refugees to live in Peterborough.

Last year, the building society raised over £100,000 for organisations and charities supporting those fleeing the crisis. The renovation of the upper floors – which had previously been vacant – will now provide accommodation for up to seven families.

Leeds Building Society, 2 Queen Street, Peterborough

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: “Following our initial donations in February last year, we are pleased to be able to extend further support to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine by converting the empty space above our branch into living accommodation.

“It is an honour to be able to utilise this unused space to ensure families have safe, warm homes this winter. I would like to thank all colleagues as well as the business community in Peterborough who have been involved in the renovations and hope the families moving in find some sanctuary in this space.

"We wish them all the very best for their next chapter in Peterborough.”

The building society has been working with homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing, Peterborough City Council, as well as other partners to make the project possible.

Jen Gauden-Hand, Director of Housing at Oasis Community Housing; Shane O'Donnell, Property Manager at Leeds Building Society; Ann Adesoye, Head of Supported Housing at Oasis Community Housing; Nikki Ayrton, Charity Partner and Community Manager at Leeds Building Society

Oasis Community Housing will manage the property and provide additional support to the families.

The supported-accommodation will also work with Peterborough-based charity H.E.L.P.HE (Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough), which has supported the families since they first arrived in Peterborough.

Jen Gauden-Hand, director of housing at Oasis Community Housing said: “Millions of people have been forced to leave their homes because of the war in Ukraine, and we are proud to be working with Leeds Building Society and other partners to offer families a safe, warm home and support network.

"We hope this new accommodation will reignite hope for the residents, the chance to find work and to settle into the local community.”

