Peterborough building boss appeals for action to encourage more women into the construction industry

Recruitment challenge for construction

​The appeal was made by the boss of a Peterborough-based homes builder during a Women in Construction in Lincolnshire (WiCiL) event at Stamford College.

John Anderson, chief executive of Allison Homes, outlined the ongoing challenges facing the construction sector, particularly regarding women’s participation and the industry-wide skills shortage.

He said: “We cannot continue to accept the status quo. We must take immediate action to address the cultural barriers that prevent women from fully participating and thriving in our industry.

From left, Jill McCarthy of WiCiL, Helen Ritchie, City of Lincoln Council, Julia Bates, Inspire Education Group, Nick Worboys, Longhurst Group, John Anderson, Allison Homes.

"Change won’t happen by itself - it requires commitment from everyone, at every level.”

He spoke about the critical role women play in the sector’s success and called on companies to focus on recruitment and retention strategies specifically aimed at women.

He emphasised the opportunity for growth and diversity in the industry.

Jill McCarthy, founder of WiCiL, said: “We are thrilled to have had Allison Homes as our sponsor for this important event.

"Their support and John’s speech demonstrate a genuine commitment to advancing women’s roles in the construction industry.”

She said the event marked a great year for the WiCiL team of Nick Worboys, Longhurst Group, Sara Boland, Influence, Helen Ritchie, City of Lincoln Council, Jenna Frudd, Willmott Dixon and Jill McCarthy from JM Consulting.