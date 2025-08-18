Peterborough Beer Festival: 2024 festival in pictures - as 2025 event opens with thousands of pints set to be pulled

The Peterborough Beer Festival is set to open its doors for 2025, with countless pints set to be pulled over the next few days.

The Beer Festival is one of the biggest events in the Peterborough calendar, with scores of people set to attend the five day festivities at the Embankment.

The gates open for this year’s festival on Tuesday – with the first session designated for trade, before it opens to the general public in the evening.

This years’s event promises the usual mix of great live music, stalls and games, and of course one of the biggest selections of real ale of any beer festival in the country.

You can read more about the 2025 festival at All you need to know about Peterborough Beer Festival in August

But here we take a look at the best pictures from last year’s festival.

The 2025 festival starts on Tuesday, August 19

1. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024

The 2025 festival starts on Tuesday, August 19 Photo: David Lowndes

Bar manager Tim Groves at last year's event

2. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024

Bar manager Tim Groves at last year's event Photo: David Lowndes

Volunteer staff Robert Sprouce behind the bar

3. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024

Volunteer staff Robert Sprouce behind the bar Photo: David Lowndes

The CAMRA Beer Festival 2024

4. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024

The CAMRA Beer Festival 2024 Photo: David Lowndes

