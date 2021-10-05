Peterborough beauty products maker Creightons buys rival in multi-million pound deal

Bernard Johnson, managing director of Creightons in Peterborough.

Creightons, based in Lincoln Road where it employs 340 staff, has bought Brodie and Stone Holdings, which is best known for its T Zone, Natural World and Janina brands.

The new acquisition will give Creightons greater access to leading grocers, pharmacies and major high street retailers in the UK.

Brodie and Stone has a £5.8 million turnover and profits before tax of £500,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creightons in Peterborough.

The purchase, made up of £3.7 million in cash and one million ordinary shares of 1 pence each, comes three months after Creightons bought the renown Emma Hardie company and its famous skin care brand for £6 million.

Seven months earlier, Creightons missed out on a chance to buy the international giant, InnovaDerma.

Bernard Johnson, managing director of Creightons, said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Brodie and Stone which will further strengthen our position in the UK grocery market.

“It is further evidence of our ambition and commitment to expand our branded business as announced during our recent investor presentation.”

Two years ago, Creightons bought the Balance Active Formula from Brodie and Stone, which it says has driven significant growth and improved margins with existing and new customers in the UK and overseas.

Mr Johnson said: “The intention is to repeat the success of that acquisition with T Zone, Natural World and Janina.”

READ MORE: