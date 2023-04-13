Peterborough beauty finalist who fell into pageants by chance now competing for world title

Gemma Royce is looking ahead to next year where she could win Miss Galaxy UK.

Gemma Royce is putting Peterborough on the map after being named as a finalist in a UK beauty contest.

Gemma, from Fletton, has been representing the city as Ms Peterborough Galaxy for the past year - and now has the chance to represent the country.

Gemma, 38, said she is now “hungry for the crown” in next year’s finals, which would allow her to represent the UK in the Galaxy Pageant world final.

She took part in the Ms Galaxy UK division, for women who are 28 or older and unmarried, at the pageant finals in March where she finished in the top 10.

“I came third runner up in a very difficult category. I haven’t had help with any of my outfit choices or a pageant coach, I just came in with my own flavour and my own thoughts and smashed it”, said Gemma.

Contestants are interviewed and compete in three rounds – outfit of their own choice, swimwear and evening wear, where they are judged on their personality, outfit choice and stage presence.

Gemma, who works as a train dispatcher for LNER day to day managing train timings, didn’t know pageants took place in the UK until she met ‘Ms Ireland’ by chance on a flight, who told her she should enter and had the potential to compete for the country.

She said that pageanting has helped her rebuild her confidence: “I’ve been through a really dark time and I felt very low for many years.

“All my friends would say they didn’t know who I was anymore, I was really quiet and I wasn’t being myself.

“I feel like Ms Ireland crossed my path to push me even further in gaining confidence.”

To hold her title as Ms Peterborough Galaxy, Gemma has been involved in a variety of charity events, from running for Anna’s Hope at the Great Eastern Run to doing Good Deeds 24.

“I feel like I’m making a difference and I have value,” said Gemma, who said she tries to be a role model for her daughter.

“It’s not just about looking beautiful on a stage, it’s about who you are as a person and how you give back to the community, how you inspire others.”

To prepare for the pageant, Gemma had a personal trainer as well as sponsors for her hair, teeth whitening and a facial called Dermaplane.

She went on a spring retreat day, where she did yoga and meditation and had spa treatments.

“I also had to practice my pageant walk,” said Gemma. “I just used the local gym and practiced my walk in my heels and in my outfits.”

Gemma said she will definitely be competing in the UK Galaxy Pageant final again next year.

As well as Ms Galaxy, contestants can compete in other divisions in the UK Galaxy Pageant - Junior Miss Galaxy (12-14), Miss Teen Galaxy (15-18), Miss Galaxy (19-27) and Mrs Galaxy (over 18 and legally married).

