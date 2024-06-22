Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Digital advertising screens placed in stores

​A Peterborough fashion retailer is giving a high tech look to its stores across the country.

​Yours Clothing, which has a distribution and warehouse centre in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has just rolled out a new digital look for its store frontages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer, which operates a store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, along with more than 100 stores across the UK and Ireland, says the move highlights its commitment to innovation, increasing brand exposure and influence on sales.

A Yours Clothing store with the new digital screens clearly visible in the windows

Yours Clothing has partnered with AnyPlace Media Group to install retail digital signage in the stores.

The digital screens can be immediately updated to reflect the most current campaigns and fashions.

So far 18 installations have been completed with the rollout to continue through 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Bradbury, VM Manager at Yours Clothing, said: “The introduction of digital screens is a real step change for the Yours Clothing brand, giving us the opportunity to showcase video assets from our fashion shoots to really bring our clothes to life.

“We have full control over video content, allowing us to deliver timely, market-relevant, strategic campaigns. Having the team at AnyPlace Media guide us through this process, advising us on the best solutions has made this project a positive experience.”

Neil Sewell, Director at AnyPlace Media Group, said: “We're thrilled to partner with Yours Clothing, enhancing their ability to create inspiring narratives and drive footfall.