A supplier of lighting for retailers has won a prestigious award in recognition of its commitment to its staff and customers.

The £3.5 million turnover Shoplight, based in Titan Drive, has been singled out for praise by an all-party group of MPs and members of the House of Lords.

The firm, which has 20 staff, has been presented with the National Responsible Business Champion Award 2022 by the All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group.

Nominated for the award by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, the judges praised the diversity of ethnicity, gender and age within the business along with employee welfare benefits, such as profit sharing and emergency loan schemes, and the community and charitable work carried out by the company and its staff.

Afterwards, managing director Mark Shortland said: “It’s been eight years since we founded Shoplight and it was one of our proudest moments to win this award.

“It was a touching moment and reinforces why our strong values and social responsibilities matter to the people who come into contact with our business.”

Shoplight provides lighting to retailers such as LEGO, Skechers, GANT and Claire’s Accessories in the UK and overseas.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, left, presents the award trophy and certificate to Mark Shortland, managing director of Shoplight.

Mr Shortland said: “Businesses should be a force for good and have an important role to play in the wellbeing of our staff and our community.