Company employs 230 staff

​A leading law firm in Peterborough is celebrating a record year with revenue hitting a new high of £17.4 million.

​Solicitors Buckles, based in Bourges Boulevard, says hitting its highest income figure in the financial year to the end of March 2024 shows the strength of its strategic growth plan that was implemented in 2018.

The company says the revenue figure is a 17.7 per cent increase on the previous record year and is a result of securing ‘significant’ new clients in the banking sector, the acquisition of new teams in offices in Bristol and Swindon and a growth in all its service lines and sectors.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of law firm Buckles, based in Peterborough,

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of Buckles, which was founded in 1817 and employs about 230 people, said: “Given an industry average growth of 6.8 per cent, delivering almost 11 per cent above that figure shows what an exceptional year our teams have delivered.

"Our performance is ahead of expectations and this has been the single biggest year-on-year jump in revenue the firm has reported.

“We recognise we still have work to do to achieve wider recognition of the talented team we have assembled for its technical excellence, market leading client care and ability to create and maintain the long-term client relationships that have driven this growth. But progress is good.”

