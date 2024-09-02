Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A growing marketing agency in Peterborough is recruiting for extra staff as its celebrates its fourth anniversary.

​Funnel Boost, based in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate, and which also has offices in Macedonia, has provided jobs for more than 100 people over the four years.

The company employs 27 people across both offices and has vacancies currently in sales and is also looking for local talent from the tech background.

Over the four years, the company has enjoyed a number of achievements.

Staff at Peterborough-based Funnel Boost which is celebrating its fourth anniversary

These include winning multiple business awards and delivering high performing innovative marketing campaigns for more than 500 clients across multiple industries.

A spokesperson said: “We happily look at speculative CV' and create roles for talented individuals.”

Owner Layth Karagholi said: “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past accomplishments, but also an opportunity to look forward and continue our mission to deliver successful and stress free lead generation solutions to our clients.

"We felt it was the perfect time to give back and offer something very special to both our existing and new customers.

He added: “Our commitment to becoming the most recommended lead generation agency in the UK has allowed us to create a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and the community.

"As well as delivering sales opportunities for our clients, the insight we glean through our lead generation process supports them in reaching new markets, developing new products and strengthening their value propositions.

"We offer a whole lot more than simply delivering leads.

He added: "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received over the past four years and also immensely proud of our achievements in contributing to our clients growth and success, and also the communities of Peterborough and in Skopje, Macedonia in which we operate.