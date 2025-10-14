Peterborough bar reopens after being forced to close by burst pipe on Bridge Street

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 18:11 BST
Bijou in Peterborough city centre has reopened following a burst pipe on Bridge Street that cause flooding issues.

The pipe first burst on Monday morning (October 13) and left the bar on Bridge Street on with a flooded basement, forcing the bar to close while Anglian Water and UK Power Networks attended the scene.

Several paving stones have been removed on Bridge Street and are yet to be put back into place. A small area has been fenced off but the pipe has now been repaired and the bar has reopened.

Bridge Street.placeholder image
Bridge Street.

Co-owner Tom Owen said: “We spent all on Monday night pumping water out from the basement bar, we’ve had the dehumidifier working and we have had the electrician round the replace a few bits.

"All has been going well and we are now able to reopen.”

Updates and events at Bijou can be found at www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk.

