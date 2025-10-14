Bijou in Peterborough city centre has reopened following a burst pipe on Bridge Street that cause flooding issues.

The pipe first burst on Monday morning (October 13) and left the bar on Bridge Street on with a flooded basement, forcing the bar to close while Anglian Water and UK Power Networks attended the scene.

Several paving stones have been removed on Bridge Street and are yet to be put back into place. A small area has been fenced off but the pipe has now been repaired and the bar has reopened.

Hopes are that this can be as soon as Wednesday (October 15).

Co-owner Tom Owen said: “We spent all on Monday night pumping water out from the basement bar, we’ve had the dehumidifier working and we have had the electrician round the replace a few bits.

"All has been going well and we are now able to reopen.”

Updates and events at Bijou can be found at www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk.