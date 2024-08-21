Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Met Office predicts holiday weekend will begin with wind and rain as RAC warns drivers of busy roads

As is all too often the case with British Bank Holidays, rain is likely to be a feature of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Thankfully however, the Met Office is confident a full-on wash-out is not on the cards (across our region, at least).

In their latest forecast on August 21, the nation’s top meteorologists shared their outlook for Friday:

Sunshine, showers and busy roads are all expected to make an appearance over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend (image: Adobe)

“Wind and rain clearing Friday morning to see a bright day,” they said.

This should be good news for everyone planning to raid the shed for holiday essentials, and for those who may be hitting the roads early in the hope of getting away for a staycation while the going is good.

It is worth noting that the weekend’s top temperature – 23C – is likely to be reached on Friday,

However, the Met Office cautiously suggested that there could be a chance of some downpours the following day.

“Further rain on Saturday morning,” they said, “clearing to sunny spells and showers.”

Hopefully, this bout of mild weather, which will see temperatures top out around 21C, will help to keep drivers’ patience in check later in the day.

According to research carried out by the RAC, Saturday August 24 will be the busiest day of the weekend for car journeys, with a whopping 3.7 million trips likely to take place on this date.

Figures suggest drivers will take around 19.2 million ‘leisure trips" in total over the long weekend. 84 per cent of these journeys are set to be day trips, meaning extra congestion at peak times on UK roads.

“Our data shows this weekend is likely to be the busiest August Bank Holiday on the roads for nine years,” warned RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson.

At the moment, Sunday is looking like a bit of a mixed bag, weather wise.

“Largely dry and bright [on] Sunday,” the Met Office said, adding “temperatures rather cool.”

For those looking to hedge their bets for a barbeque day, Bank Holiday Monday – with no rain forecast and temperatures reaching 22C – is shaping up to be the best bet.