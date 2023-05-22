A Peterborough thriller writer has told the Peterborough Telegraph he is “really excited” about the upcoming launch of his new novel.

The Price, by Yaxley-based writer Darren O’Sullivan, and published by Harper Collins, is due to go on sale on June 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot wait for it to be on the shelves,” he said.

The Price is the sixth Harper Collins novel written by Yaxley-based thriller writer, Darren O'Sullivan.

Dad to an eight-year-old boy, Darren said the idea for his new book “germinated” direct from his own thoughts and feelings of being a parent:

“I wanted to write a story about a police officer and a mother who find themselves in a desperate situation where their new born baby is diagnosed with neuroblastoma,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to explore what lengths a police officer and a mother would go to in order to help their daughter.”

The Price is the sixth stand-alone thriller Darren has written for Harper Collins.

Two of his previous novels have been selected for the prestigious Karin Slaughter Book club.

Waterstones in Peterborough will celebrate the book’s release by holding a special launch event on June 8 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Literature fans are invited to come along and meet Darren, who will sign copies and give a reading.

“It’s my first face-to-face book event since pre-Covid, he said, “so I’m really excited for it.”

Darren’s books have sold over 150,000 copies and been translated into German and Polish and sold into America, Canada and Australia.

Such is his popularity that his debut novel, Our Little Secret, has been optioned by Rollick Film to be made into a movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workaholic author described the possibility of having his story filmed as “really exciting” as Our Little Secret is a “psychological thriller set south of the river [Nene].”

“The book is set in Peterborough - the lead character lives on London Road by the Posh ground,” he explained.

So will we be seeing a call-out for local extras anytime soon?

“The production company wants to do it,” he enthuses, “they’re going to come and shoot it in Peterborough once they’ve got the funding in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad