Peterborough auctioneers to put Gandhi’s glasses under the hammer - along with letter signed by Diana, Princess of Wales

The 10k gold-plated glasses are missing their lenses but are engraved inside with “1/20 10 MK Gandhi” and the arm shows “20-10 WOC9,” and will sell at auctioneers William George, of Peterborough.

The spectacles were recently found and purchased from a small antique shop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India for 5000 rupees, with the antique dealer not realising the significance of the item. Previously, the glasses were inherited along with a number of uncut diamonds and gold jewellery from the seller’s father.

A William George spokesperson said “Gandhi was known to give pairs of his glasses away as gifts but the only time we’re aware of any coming to auction is when another pair sold last year for £260,000, so we’re extremely excited to be able to bring these to market and with no reserve price!”

Gandhi was a civil rights leader who helped India gain freedom from British rule using non-violent protests.

People looking to get their loved ones a special Christmas present will have a range of other options.

Also featured in the sale is a letter signed by Diana, Princess of Wales, and Princes William and Harry as well as a pair of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s cufflinks.

A signed first edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is also on offer - with the top bid currently standing at £2,000. Bidders could also pick up a red telephone box, jewellery or items signed by Stuart Broad, Darren Gough, Jenson Button or Lewis Hamilton.

There is even a £100 Silver Legal Tender Coin on offer - with a bid currently standing at £60.

The auction can be found on williamgeorge.com and ends on 14 December.

